cooks on the move?

The New Orleans Saints‘ Brandin Cooks is the most prominent receiver to have surfaced in potential trade talks involving both the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources.

The Titans are considered the more likely suitor, per one source, but two other sources have conflicting opinions on which team is considered the favorite to acquire Cooks if the Saints trade him. Any deal cannot become official until the new league business year, starting March 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18805629/new-orleans-saints-brandin-cooks-radar-eagles-titans