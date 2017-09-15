CUSA Title game rematch opens conference play

Louisiana Tech will get its first taste of the road this weekend when the Bulldogs fly to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to open Conference USA play against WKU in what will be a rematch of the 2016 C-USA Championship Game.

Louisiana Tech and WKU faced each other twice last season with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 55-52 in Ruston before the two teams collided once again in December in the 2016 Conference USA Championship Game, which was played in Bowling Green. In what turned out to be the highest-scoring conference championship game in college football history, Louisiana Tech and WKU combined to score 102 points and racked up 1,163 yards of total offense in a shootout that was ultimately won by the Hilltoppers by a score of 58-44.

The LA Tech Sports Network will team up with KXKZ-FM (107.5) Ruston as the flagship station for Tech Athletics.

