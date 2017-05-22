CUSA Tournament set

Southern Miss has won its fourth outright regular season Conference USA title and the No. 15 Golden

Eagles will be the No. 1 seed at The First, A National Banking Association 2017 C-USA Championship at MGM Park in Biloxi,

Miss., May 24-28. Southern Miss (44-12 overall) won nine of 10 conference series’ and finished with a 25-5 record in league

play, matching the league record for victories in a season. The Golden Eagles 14-game winning streak is the longest in

school history and is currently the longest in the nation.

The Championship will feature the top eight teams in regular-season league play. The format is two double-elimination

brackets with four teams each, with the winners of each bracket meeting in a single-elimination championship game.

Southern Miss is the defending champion.

Conference USA is the No. 6-ranked baseball conference this season. The entire field is ranked among the top 100 in the

RPI, with seven of the eight placing in the top 78. Five of the eight schools have been nationally-ranked this season, with

Southern Miss (15) and Old Dominion (25) currently listed in the rankings.

http://conferenceusa.com/documents/2017/5/20//2017_C_USA_Baseball_Championship_Bracket.pdf?id=6208