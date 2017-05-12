Dawgs host Marshall in home finale

It has been another unforgettable season at the Love Shack, but there are still three games to go as Louisiana Tech (32-16, 13-11 C-USA) welcomes Marshall (25-23, 12-12 C-USA) for a three-game set that kicks off on Friday night at 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive series victory, after taking two-of-three from FIU last weekend in Miami. The Bulldogs, who started conference play with a 1-7 mark have won 12-of-16 since that point, vaulting themselves to the fifth-place slot in the Conference USA standings.

Marshall will enter the weekend sitting at .500 in conference play and on a five-game win streak after sweeping WKU this past weekend. The Thundering Herd currently sit tied with Rice for the seventh slot, while FIU is just a game behind at 11-13.

At 13-11, Louisiana Tech remains just a game behind Charlotte who is currently in fourth place and two games behind Florida Atlantic who sits in third place.

