Dawgs host Marshall in home finale

Pic by Tom Morris
 It has been another unforgettable season at the Love Shack, but there are still three games to go as Louisiana Tech (32-16, 13-11 C-USA) welcomes Marshall (25-23, 12-12 C-USA) for a three-game set that kicks off on Friday night at 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive series victory, after taking two-of-three from FIU last weekend in Miami. The Bulldogs, who started conference play with a 1-7 mark have won 12-of-16 since that point, vaulting themselves to the fifth-place slot in the Conference USA standings.

Marshall will enter the weekend sitting at .500 in conference play and on a five-game win streak after sweeping WKU this past weekend. The Thundering Herd currently sit tied with Rice for the seventh slot, while FIU is just a game behind at 11-13.

At 13-11, Louisiana Tech remains just a game behind Charlotte who is currently in fourth place and two games behind Florida Atlantic who sits in third place.

