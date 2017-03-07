Day Day named CUSA Freshman of the year

Louisiana Tech point guard DaQuan Bracey earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors and was selected to the All-Freshman Team in an announcement made of the 2016-17 men’s basketball specialty awards by the league office on Tuesday.

Joining Bracey on the five-person All-Freshman Team was shooting guard Jalen Harris. And one day after being selected Third Team All-CUSA, junior guard Jacobi Boykins was selected to the five-person All-Defensive Team. All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and select media.

Bracey becomes just the fourth Bulldog in program history and the first since Raheem Appleby (2011-12 in the WAC) to be named Freshman of the Year.

His assist/turnover ratio (+3.56) currently ranks first in C-USA and sixth in all of Division I. It is the best of any Bulldog point guard in program history and the second best of any freshman point guard in the country over the last 10 years.

He has already shattered the single season assist record of 142 for a freshman which was previously held by Speedy Smith. He currently has 185 (averaging 6.0 per game) for the season which is the eighth most all-time and just five shy of setting the C-USA freshman record.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/030717aac.html