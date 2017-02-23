Debut of Brow and Boogie begins tonight

DeMarcus Cousins will make his much anticipated debut with the Pelicans. Cousins and veteran forward Omri Casspi were acquired Sunday in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in exchange in exchange for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a 2017 top-three protected first round pick and a 2017 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings.

Mike Stanfield, the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Pelicans, said there is only one time recently he can remember ticket sales ratcheting up for a team in New Orleans the way it has for the Pelicans.

“Back in 2006 when the (New Orleans) Saints signed Drew Brees and drafted Reggie Bush,” Stanfield said. “That’s what it’s like. The excitement in the office has been off the charts and we’ve been really busy.”

According to TicketIQ.com, since trading for Cousins the asking price for tickets on the secondary market for the remaining 12 home games on the Pelicans schedule has increased by an average of 29 percent.

The average ticket price for Thursday night’s game against the Rockets has increased from $58 to $78 since last Sunday and the average price for the Pelicans’ next home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 3 increased from $63 to $92.

