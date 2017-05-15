Demps and Gentry staying put

The New Orleans Pelicans power structure will remain in place entering the 2017-18 season.

General manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry have both retained their posts, league sources informed The Advocate last week.

The Pelicans declined to comment on the matter.

Both Demps and Gentry are already under contract for the upcoming season and have been operating in their roles continuously, including appearances at last week’s NBA Draft combine in Chicago. Gentry is slated to be the franchise’s representative during Tuesday night’s draft lottery.

This ensures Demps will direct his seventh full offseason for New Orleans, since replacing Jeff Bower in July of 2010. The franchise is 236-322 (.424) under Demps’ direction, including playoff appearances in 2011 and 2015.

