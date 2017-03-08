Diamond dogs get revenge on State

It was only a matter of time before the Bulldogs got the timely hit as late inning magic led Louisiana Tech (12-1) to a 3-2 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night in Starkville.

LA Tech scored two in the eighth to tie and manufactured the game winner in the ninth to leave Starkville victorious.

In the top of the ninth, Raphael Gladu and Brent Diaz each ripped one-out singles to left field to put the Bulldogs in a position to score the go-ahead run. With two Jonathan Washam struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but the ball skirted away from the Bulldog catcher.

Louisiana Tech will be back on the road this weekend for a three-game series at Arkansas State. Game one of the series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday night and radio broadcast announcements will be made later in the week as the Conference USA Basketball Tournaments progress.

