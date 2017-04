The Louisiana Tech Bulldog baseball program has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2018 Frisco Classic, alongside national-powers Texas A&M, Baylor and Cal Berkley from March 2-4, 2018 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other three teams in a round robin format.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/042717aaa.html