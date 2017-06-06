Diaz makes history

On Monday afternoon, Louisiana Tech Junior catcher Brent Diaz was named one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.

The right-handed slugger has already been named an all-American by Collegiate Baseball and earned first team all-Conference USA honors.

Diaz ended the regular season, hitting at a .340 clip with 48 runs driven in. The Miami native also ranks top-10 in the country in hit-by-pitch with a school record 20 thus far. Diaz has nine home runs and 19 doubles, while behind the dish he is gunning down runners at over a 45-percent rate.

Diaz is the only Johnny Bench Award Finalist in the history of the Louisiana Tech Baseball program.

