Dogs break out brooms

Raphael Gladu had four of the Bulldogs seven hits as Louisiana Tech (30-14, 11-10 C-USA), completed the three-game sweep over WKU (13-32, 4-17 C-USA) on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field.

Gladu was an unstoppable force at the plate, picking up four hit which included a game-clinching, two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The senior drove in three runs, while also scoring two more himself in the win.

Matt Miller and Kent Hasler combined to go the distance. Miller got the start and tossed a career-high six innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits.

Hasler, who got the win, tossed three innings of one-hit baseball and struck out three.

The duo at one point, combined to retire 15 consecutive WKU batters. The streak came to an end on a one-out single in the ninth, with the game already in hand

With the win , Louisiana Tech now sits alone fifth place in Conference USA.

LA Tech will now have three days rest, before hitting the road on Thursday morning for a long trip down to Miami, Florida where the FIU Panthers await the Bulldogs for a three-game weekend set.