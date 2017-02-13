Dogs going streaking!!!!

It seemed like déjà vu for Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening when playing UTSA.

Just like in the previous game back in early January, the Bulldogs held the lead for the majority of the game and the Roadrunners were able to hit a couple of late three-pointers to pull to within a possession.

However, this time LA Tech closed the deal in large part due to redshirt senior Erik McCree who had a game-high 25 points and a key block in the final seconds to take the 72-66 road victory inside the Convocation Center.

McCree ended up hitting a career-high six three-pointers and the rejection came with 13 seconds left with the Bulldogs up four. The forward then hit both free throws and got the final rebound, his ninth, to complete the Texas road sweep.

LA Tech returns to the TAC in its next league matchup on Thursday, Feb. 16 versus Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com