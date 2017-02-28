Dogs vs Hogs here on ESPN 97.7FM

It will be a battle of unbeatens when Louisiana Tech (7-0) and no. 24 Arkansas (6-0) meet for a two-game series that kicks off on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The second is set for Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs are off to their best start in school history coming off of their first road sweep since 2009 at UT-Arlington. No Louisiana Tech team had ever started 7-0, prior to the 2017 squad, who will put that winning streak on the line on Tuesday night against Arkansas.

There are just 13 unbeaten teams remaining in college baseball and three of those will take the field at the Love Shack over the next five days, as Wichita State comes to town for a three-game series this weekend.

Arkansas’ will enter this weekend rolling offensively. The Hogs have put up double-digit runs in four consecutive games, totaling 40 runs in a weekend sweep of Bryant University.

Both games here on ESPN 97.7FM

Game 1 tonight with pregame starting at 545pm

Game 2 Wednesday pregame starting at 245