Dunkin Dogs begin final push

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team has four road games remaining in the regular season and all four will take place in the state of Texas.

The first of those four is on Thursday night when the Bulldogs travel to El Paso to battle the UTEP Miners at 8 p.m. CT inside the Don Haskins Center

After picking up two home wins this past week, LA Tech (16-8, 8-3 C-USA) finds itself alone in second place in the league standings. A logjam exists behind them though with five teams within two games.

The game can also be heard live on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston)

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/020817aaa.html