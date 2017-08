Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol announced on Thursday the 2017-18 Bulldog Basketball schedule which is highlighted by 16 home games and two neutral site tournaments in Cancun, Mexico and New Orleans.

For the first time since 1978, LA Tech will open the regular season with three straight home games, starting with the season opener against UT Tyler on Nov. 10.

