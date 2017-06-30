Erik McCree signs with Houston Rockets

Former Louisiana Tech forward Erik McCree reached a free agent contract agreement with the Houston Rockets late Thursday night.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, where he was projected as high as a late-second round pick, mulitple organizations called and offered a deal before McCree ultimately decided on Houston, he said.

The Rockets offered guaranteed money, McCree said.

McCree will report to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League next week.

