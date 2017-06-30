Home » Sports » Erik McCree signs with Houston Rockets

Erik McCree signs with Houston Rockets

Posted on by Sean Fox

Former Louisiana Tech forward Erik McCree reached a free agent contract agreement with the Houston Rockets late Thursday night.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, where he was projected as high as a late-second round pick, mulitple organizations called and offered a deal before McCree ultimately decided on Houston, he said.

The Rockets offered guaranteed money, McCree said.

McCree will report to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League next week.

 

 

http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/sports/2017/06/23/techs-mccree-inks-free-agent-deal-houston-rockets/422641001/

 

You might also like...

Durant to Warriors
The defense rests
Leon Barmore on Pat Summitt’s Passing
Both Tech squads take care of business
Woods(LA TECH) and White(LSU) make Thorpe Semi final list
Resume game in Ruston, battle of I-20 highlight college baseball tonight