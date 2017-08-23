Etling named starter

Senior Danny Etling was named LSU’s starting quarterback on Tuesday as the 13th-ranked Tigers begin their on-field preparation for next week’s season-opener against BYU.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told members of the media that Etling would be the starter when the Tigers take the field against the Cougars on Saturday, September 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Etling started the final 10 games of the season for the Tigers in 2016, leading LSU to a 7-3 mark over that span.

“Danny did a very good job for us, was very competitive, and has handled the competition very well. Myles Brennan was a very close second and so was Lowell Narcisse. (Danny) has shown that he will be an excellent quarterback for us. We are looking forward to Danny being our starting quarterback.”

Orgeron said on Tuesday, the Tigers began working against the BYU scout squad and presented a scouting report on the Cougars to the team.