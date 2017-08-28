Evans named ULM starting QB vs Memphis

ULM’s second year coach named sophomore Caleb Evans the starter over junior Garrett Smith at Memphis.

Viator and offensive coordinator Matt Kubik gave the nod to Evans after sifting through countless play charts and film cut-ups from August camp. ULM plans to play both quarterbacks against the Tigers on Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl.

Alabama transfer Derrick Gore will get the start at tailback, followed by sophomore Duke Carter, redshirt freshman Kayin White and junior Ben Luckett on the depth chart.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/08/28/evans-named-ulms-starting-quarterback/608723001/