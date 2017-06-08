Fairley gets third option on hear issues

The New Orleans Saints are still awaiting another medical opinion on defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who has an enlarged heart that is putting the future of his career in jeopardy.

Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Fairley has already undergone three examinations with heart specialists, and the team is awaiting an opinion from the third exam before determining the best step to take with the 29-year-old.

“The first one was one that advised that he shouldn’t play football again,” Payton said after organized team activities. “The second opinion was a little different, and he’s … already gotten a third opinion. We’re waiting on that opinion.

“It’s obviously something significant and serious that we’ve got to pay attention to, obviously both for Nick and for the club. So, we’re hopeful and yet we’re guarded because of the type of condition that we’re talking about.”

Payton said the Saints are hoping to have a resolution with regards to Fairley’s future within the next couple weeks.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/06/nick_fairley_saints_heart.html