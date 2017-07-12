Ferguson up for top defensive player award

Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson has been named to the 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the College Defensive Player of the Year.

Ferguson will enter his redshirt junior season in 2017 after enjoying a sophomore campaign that saw him total a single-season school record 14.5 sacks for a loss of 89 yards and 49 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. In 2016, Ferguson ranked sixth in FBS and first in Conference USA in sacks per game (1.04), while he also ranked first in C-USA in fumbles recovered and second in forced fumbles per game (0.29).

Ferguson is ranked fourth in the NCAA among active career leaders in total sacks per game with an average of 0.79, while he is ranked fifth with 1.19 tackles for loss per game in his career. The St. Francisville native will enter the 2017 season ranked third in Louisiana Tech history with 20.5 career sacks.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/071017aaa.html