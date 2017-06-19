Ferriday duo pledge to Coach O

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron stayed in the news Saturday — this time landing three commitments in a single day.

The Tigers got non-binding verbal pledges from 2018 Ferriday duo Dantrieze Scott and Dare Rosenthal and 2019 offensive tackle Thomas Perry of Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette.

All three players attended LSU’s linemen camp in Baton Rouge. Rosenthal and Scott made their commitments known to recruiter Dennis Johnson and Ed Orgeron before leaving campus, 247Sports.com reported. Perry committed to Orgeron and offensive line coach Jeff Grimes before leaving the camp.

Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound defensive end, is listed as one of the top 10 players in Louisiana and a top-20 defensive tackle prospect by 247Sports.

Scott (6-4, 210), ranked 60th in Louisiana by 247 Sports, is listed as a tight end but committed to LSU as an athlete. He worked out at numerous defensive positions Saturday, 247Sports.com reported.

The two commitments add to an already strong 2018 class ranked third overall in the country and first in the SEC.

http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_b649d15a-53a6-11e7-a8d6-6f72c250349a.html