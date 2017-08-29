Home » Sports » First LSWA poll of 2017

First LSWA poll of 2017

Posted on by Sean Fox

CLASS 5A

Record Pts

Story Continued Below

1, John Curtis (6) 0-0 114

2, Evangel (2) 0-0 101

3, West Monroe (1) 0-0 91

4, Rummel 0-0 84

5, Acadiana 0-0 76

6, Zachary 0-0 65

7, Scotlandville 0-0 58

8, Parkway (1) 0-0 54

9, Destrehan 0-0 36

10, John Ehret 0-0 35

Others receiving votes: Ruston 21, Landry-Walker 18, Catholic-Baton Rouge 6, Barbe 6, Hahnville 6, Sulphur 3, Covington 2, East Ascension 2, Ouachita 2, Alexandria 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts

1, St. Thomas More (3) 0-0 110

2, Warren Easton (5) 0-0 102

3, Neville (1) 0-0 92

4, McDonogh 35 0-0 84

5, Lutcher 0-0 72

6, Carencro 0-0 70

7, Plaquemine 0-0 68

8, Parkview Baptist 0-0 44

9, Teurlings Catholic 0-0 37

10, Cecilia 0-0 28

Others receiving votes: Benton 26, Karr (1) 12, Woodlawn-Shreveport 11, Rayne 9, Assumption 8, Lakeshore 2, Vandebilt Catholic 2, Salmen 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts

1, De La Salle (6) 0-0 114

2, West Feliciana (4) 0-0 113

3, St. Charles Catholic 0-0 86

4, University 0-0 85

5, Iowa 0-0 77

6, Sterlington 0-0 75

7, St. James 0-0 46

8, Eunice 0-0 43

9 (tie), Northwest 0-0 30

9 (tie), Richwood 0-0 30

Others receiving votes: Jena 23, Madison Prep 22, Jennings 19, North Webster 12, Berwick 3, Kaplan 2.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts

1, Riverside (8) 0-0 110

2, Notre Dame (1) 0-0 102

3 (tie), Many (1) 0-0 90

3 (tie), Amite 0-0 90

5, Calvary Baptist 0-0 73

6, Catholic-New Iberia 0-0 71

7, Welsh 0-0 64

8, Kinder 0-0 42

9, Ferriday 0-0 41

10, St. Helena 0-0 37

Others receiving votes: Dunham 22, Ascension Episcopal 20, Mangham 10, Loreauville 8, South Beauregard 1, Rayville 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts

1, Haynesville (4) 0-0 108

2, Kentwood (2) 0-0 101

3, Logansport (1) 0-0 98

4, Opelousas Cath. (1) 0-0 85

5, Ouachita Christian 0-0 76

6, Oberlin 0-0 60

7, Oak Grove 0-0 57

8, Lafayette Christian 0-0 48

9, Central Catholic 0-0 45

10, St. Mary’s (1) 0-0 42

Others receiving votes: Elton 27, Covenant Christian Academy 16, Southern Lab 10, Ascension Catholic 2, Cedar Creek 2, Varnado 2, Arcadia 1.