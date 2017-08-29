First LSWA poll of 2017

CLASS 5A
Record Pts
Story Continued Below
1, John Curtis (6) 0-0 114
2, Evangel (2) 0-0 101
3, West Monroe (1) 0-0 91
4, Rummel 0-0 84
5, Acadiana 0-0 76
6, Zachary 0-0 65
7, Scotlandville 0-0 58
8, Parkway (1) 0-0 54
9, Destrehan 0-0 36
10, John Ehret 0-0 35
Others receiving votes: Ruston 21, Landry-Walker 18, Catholic-Baton Rouge 6, Barbe 6, Hahnville 6, Sulphur 3, Covington 2, East Ascension 2, Ouachita 2, Alexandria 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts
1, St. Thomas More (3) 0-0 110
2, Warren Easton (5) 0-0 102
3, Neville (1) 0-0 92
4, McDonogh 35 0-0 84
5, Lutcher 0-0 72
6, Carencro 0-0 70
7, Plaquemine 0-0 68
8, Parkview Baptist 0-0 44
9, Teurlings Catholic 0-0 37
10, Cecilia 0-0 28
Others receiving votes: Benton 26, Karr (1) 12, Woodlawn-Shreveport 11, Rayne 9, Assumption 8, Lakeshore 2, Vandebilt Catholic 2, Salmen 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts
1, De La Salle (6) 0-0 114
2, West Feliciana (4) 0-0 113
3, St. Charles Catholic 0-0 86
4, University 0-0 85
5, Iowa 0-0 77
6, Sterlington 0-0 75
7, St. James 0-0 46
8, Eunice 0-0 43
9 (tie), Northwest 0-0 30
9 (tie), Richwood 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: Jena 23, Madison Prep 22, Jennings 19, North Webster 12, Berwick 3, Kaplan 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts
1, Riverside (8) 0-0 110
2, Notre Dame (1) 0-0 102
3 (tie), Many (1) 0-0 90
3 (tie), Amite 0-0 90
5, Calvary Baptist 0-0 73
6, Catholic-New Iberia 0-0 71
7, Welsh 0-0 64
8, Kinder 0-0 42
9, Ferriday 0-0 41
10, St. Helena 0-0 37
Others receiving votes: Dunham 22, Ascension Episcopal 20, Mangham 10, Loreauville 8, South Beauregard 1, Rayville 1.
CLASS 1A
Record Pts
1, Haynesville (4) 0-0 108
2, Kentwood (2) 0-0 101
3, Logansport (1) 0-0 98
4, Opelousas Cath. (1) 0-0 85
5, Ouachita Christian 0-0 76
6, Oberlin 0-0 60
7, Oak Grove 0-0 57
8, Lafayette Christian 0-0 48
9, Central Catholic 0-0 45
10, St. Mary’s (1) 0-0 42
Others receiving votes: Elton 27, Covenant Christian Academy 16, Southern Lab 10, Ascension Catholic 2, Cedar Creek 2, Varnado 2, Arcadia 1.