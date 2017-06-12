Former Bulldog Maton make MLB debut

Phil Maton, a Chatham Glenwood graduate and 2011 Central State Eight Conference Baseball Player of the Year, has been promoted to the roster of the San Diego Padres.

Maton, 24, who has been pitching out of the bullpen this season for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, was informed of the call-up on Saturday and was in the bullpen Sunday for the Padres home game against Kansas City.

He made his major league debut in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 8-3 loss. Maton threw a 1-2-3 inning. Maton struck out Kansas City outfielder Lorenzo Cain, swinging, for the first of those three outs.

“I was just completely surprised, to be honest,” Maton said in an article posted on the Padres’ website Sunday. “… I was just honestly very focused on putting up zeros in Triple-A and kind of got lost in that. I was just completely blindsided. Very excited to be here.”

Maton, who pitched for Louisiana Tech for four years after graduating from Glenwood, was selected by the Padres in the 20th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

He had 13 saves and an earned-run average of 2.84 over 23 appearances for El Paso this season.

