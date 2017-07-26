Former Tech star out for season

Kenneth Dixon‘s meniscus tear is more extensive than the Baltimore Ravens originally believed.

The second-year running back is expected to miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair his medial meniscus on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed for the situation.

Before Dixon went under the knife, the Ravens hoped he would miss just a few weeks with a “trim” rather than a full repair. While Tuesday’s procedure bodes well for Dixon’s long-term health, the recovery timetable is four-to-five months.

