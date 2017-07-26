Home » Sports » Former Tech star out for season

Former Tech star out for season

Posted on by Sean Fox

Kenneth Dixon‘s meniscus tear is more extensive than the Baltimore Ravens originally believed.

The second-year running back is expected to miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair his medial meniscus on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed for the situation.

Before Dixon went under the knife, the Ravens hoped he would miss just a few weeks with a “trim” rather than a full repair. While Tuesday’s procedure bodes well for Dixon’s long-term health, the recovery timetable is four-to-five months.

http://www.nfl.com

You might also like...

2019 football season has ton of NELA Flavor
2016 LA Tech Soccer Schedule Set
Local Football Schedule
Trent Taylor wins CUSA Offensive POW
San Diego…Drink it in
Weekend baseball schedule 4/14/17