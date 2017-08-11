Fournette scores in first pro game

Former LSU star Leonard Fournette’s professional career got off to a good start Thursday evening as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots 31-24 in preseason action.

More special for Fournette, however, was the running back scoring his first pro career touchdown — a 1-yard run straight up the middle — with less than 2 minutes left in the first half.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, got all of his work done in the first half with 9 carries for 31 yards.

Fournette and the Jaguars take the field next week against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers

http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/article_f6e3336a-7e3e-11e7-9b90-dfcf1d31f7ce.html