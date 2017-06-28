Gators take the crown

Florida won its first College World Series title Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory over LSU at TD Ameritrade Park.

In 2017, LSU (52-20) was co-champion of the Southeastern Conference with the Gators, won NCAA Regional and Super Regional Titles and won three elimination games in the CWS prior to the final series.

Florida finished the season 52-19.

Freshman right-hander Tyler Dyson (4-0) earned the win for the Gators in his second career start. Dyson limited LSU to one run on three hits in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starter Jared Poche’, the winningest pitcher in school history with a 39-13 career mark, was charged with the loss to finish with a 12-4 mark in 2017. Poche’ worked 5.2 innings and was charged with two runs – none earned – on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

