Gators take game 1 of title tilt

Behind a 12-strikeout performance from Brady Singer (9-5), Florida held off the LSU Baseball team in game 1 of the best-of-three 2017 College World Series finals on Monday, 4-3, at TD Ameritrade Park.

Singer, a sophomore right-hander, allowed three runs on eight hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Holding back its two ace starters – Jared Poche’ and Alex Lange – in game 1, the Tigers attempted to piece together a victory on the mound and nearly pulled off the feat.

LSU’s three pitchers – Russell Reynolds, Nick Bush and Hunter Newman – combined to allow only four runs on six hits with five strikeouts. However, three of Florida’s four runs came as a results of walks.

LSU (52-19) and Florida (51-19) will square off in game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. right here on ESPN 97.7FM

