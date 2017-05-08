Gladu/Bulldogs continue to shine

Over the past week, Raphael Gladu has been swinging one of the hottest bats in college baseball and on Monday morning he was recognized for it, earning Conference USA Player of the Week honors.

Gladu helped lead the Bulldogs to a fifth consecutive series victory on the road at FIU last weekend. He posted a team-high batting average of .615 for the weekend and picked up eight hits, four of which went for extra bases. Those marks led to a 1.842 OPS for the week, with a 1.154 slugging percentage and .688 on-base percentage.

Gladu and the Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday night at UL Lafayette for a midweek contest that begins at 6pm

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/050817aab.html