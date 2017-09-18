GMEN survive Jackson State Scare

The Grambling State University football team scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Jackson State in a 36-21 victory on Saturday night at Eddie G. Memorial Stadium. Grambling State (2-1) took advantage of a safety just eight seconds into the game as the snap to Jackson State quarterback Brent Lyles was high and over his head as he retrieved the ball in the endzone. Lyles ran out of the back of the endzone to give GSU a quick 2-0 lead. Grambling State set up shop on its own 46 to begin its first drive. GSU marched 54 yards in just six plays, capped by a Devante Kincade 13-yard touchdown run to give Grambling State a 9-0 advantage with 12:35 remaining in the opening quarter.

The GSU win marked the fourth straight over Jackson State and Grambling State leads the overall series 46-21-1.

Grambling State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Itta Bena, Miss. against Mississippi Valley State. Kickoff against the Delta Devils is set for 6 p.m.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/9/16/football-grambling-state-pulls-away-late-to-defeat-jackson-state.aspx