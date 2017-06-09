Goff interviews for ULM job

Former Alabama and Louisiana Tech coach Greg Goff interviewed for the vacant baseball job at ULM on Wednesday.

ULM brought Goff on campus for the interview.

Goff was fired by Alabama amid allegations he told up to 10 players their scholarships were being rescinded, a violation of NCAA rules that prohibit a school in a Power-Five conference (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) from pulling a student-athlete’s scholarship due to on-field performance.

A proven winner at the mid-major level, Goff coached Louisiana Tech to its first NCAA Regional appearance in 29 years during the 2016 season. He left Ruston for Tuscaloosa shortly afterwards.

Prior to his tenure at Tech, Goff spent seven seasons at Campbell (N.C.) and led the Fighting Camels to 41 wins and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2014.

