Grambling State University, the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions and Black College Football National champions, begin the quest for a second straight 10-plus win season on Saturday with a trip to New Orleans, La. to face Tulane. Kickoff at Yulman Stadium is set for 7:04 p.m.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/8/31/football-21-grambling-state-to-open-season-at-tulane.aspx