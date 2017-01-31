Great night for the G

Grambling’s women’s basketball team completed a perfect homestand with an 88-67 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Grambling was 3-0 on the homestand and improves to 8-12 overall and 6-3 in the SWAC. Mississippi Valley falls to 8-12 overall and 5-4 in the SWAC.

on the mens side:

Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lift Grambling State to a 77-74 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

