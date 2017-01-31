Home » Sports » Great night for the G

Great night for the G

Grambling State Football
Posted on

Grambling’s women’s basketball team completed a perfect homestand with an 88-67 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Grambling was 3-0 on the homestand and improves to 8-12 overall and 6-3 in the SWAC. Mississippi Valley falls to 8-12 overall and 5-4 in the SWAC.

on the mens side:

Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lift Grambling State to a 77-74 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Grambling’s women’s basketball team completed a perfect homestand with an 88-67 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

You might also like...

Red Peach radio sports schedule
Champs land another high profile transfer
GSU leaves no doubt in Bayou Classic!
GSU storms back to beat TX Southern
GSU loads up on postseason awards
LA players invade Mobile for Senior Bowl