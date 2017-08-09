GSU able to keep 2011 title

Grambling State University will not have to vacate its 2011 football championship season, including the 2011 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

In a communication GSU received from the NCAA Monday, the national athletics governing body clarified that the NCAA sanctions previously announced include the 2012-13 through 2015-16 academic years and therefore the “violations that occurred during the 2011-12 academic year are not included.” That means the 2011 football season record stands. The 2011 championship football team was 8-4 overall and beat Alabama A&M University 16-15 on Dec. 10, 2011, to win the SWAC title.

“This is a good day for Grambling State athletics,” said GSU Athletics Director Paul Bryant. “We have been through a lot these last several years, and we’ve had some issues that we are working to continue to assess and correct. It’s certainly good news that former head football coach Doug Williams and his G-men team will continue to be recognized for the good performances they had in fall 2011.