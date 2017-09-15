GSU excited to welcome Jackson State to the hole

For the first time in five years, the Grambling State University football team will take on the Jackson State University Tigers at home in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6:02 p.m. This will be the first time since 2012 that Grambling State has played host to Jackson State

Grambling State (1-1) is seeking its second consecutive season win after defeating Northwestern State 23-10.

