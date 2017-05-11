GSU hit with APR penalties

Grambling’s basketball program is once again dealing with ramifications from APR woes.

The NCAA announced Wednesday, as part of its annual Academic Progress Rate report, that Grambling was one of eight programs, and 17 teams overall, to receive postseason bans in 2017-18. The Tigers’ men’s basketball program, men’s cross country and men’s track are all ineligible.

In addition to the bans, Grambling men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s track and softball were hit with Level One violations, which are described by the NCAA as a loss of four practice hours and one day of practice per week. The restrictions are intended to be replaced with academic activities.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/05/10/gsu-hoops-among-three-programs-hit-postseason-bans/101519898/