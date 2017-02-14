GSU releases 2017 football schedule

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/02/13/grambling-schedule-features-new-hbcu-opponent/97844088/

A move from a nine-game league schedule to a seven-game slate will allow Grambling’s football program to play in another HBCU Classic-type of game in 2017.

Grambling, which finalized its full 11-game schedule over the weekend, will play Clark Atlanta, a Division II HBCU program from Georgia, either in Atlanta or Chicago at Soldier Field, according to a copy of the schedule obtained by The News-Star. The matchup adds another big-city stop for the Tigers, who play annual games in Dallas and New Orleans and have recently played a home game in Shreveport.

Grambling and Clark Atlanta are scheduled to meet Sept. 30. Grambling’s three other neutral site games include an Oct. 7 date with Prairie View A&M at the State Fair Classic in Dallas, an Oct. 28 meeting with Texas Southern as part of the Red River Classic in Shreveport and, of course, the annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans against Southern on Nov. 25.

Three home games will be play at Eddie Robinson Stadium in 2017, the same as 2016. Northwestern State serves as the home opener on Sept. 9, and Grambling also hosts Jackson State, Alcorn State arguably its strongest home schedule in recent years.