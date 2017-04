The Grambling State University baseball team completed the series sweep of Southern University with a 14-8 win on Saturday afternoon at R.W.E. Jones Park.



The come-from-behind win improves Grambling’s record to 14-21 overall and 10-8 in the SWAC. Southern falls to 11-20 and 7-10 in conference play.

