Grambling State University President Richard J. Gallot, Jr. introduced the university’s newly appointed athletic director, Paul A. Bryant, on Tuesday morning. A press conference was held to formally present Bryant to the campus and alumni in the Doris Robinson Room at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/1/11/general-pres-gallot-introduces-new-athletic-director-paul-bryant.aspx