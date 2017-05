The Grambling State baseball team defeated Prairie view 14-1 in seven innings on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep of the Panthers.

GSU plays its final regular-season game on Wednesday when the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take on the University of Alabama. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Tigers begin the SWAC Tournament the Week of May 17th in New Orleans!