GSU wraps up spring ball

Grambling State Football
Sean Isabella from the Monroe News Star gives his take on the GSU spring game:

Grambling ran through about a 100-play scrimmage Saturday as part of the annual Black and Gold spring game.

The game ended in an 18-18 tie, although the Gold team, which was comprised of the first unit, scored all six touchdowns on offense.

Here are some takeaways from scrimmage, broken down by thumbs up and thumbs down.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/on-the-sidelines/2017/04/02/thumbs-up-thumbs-down-gsus-spring-game/99958502/

 

