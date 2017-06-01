Harris and Diaz named All Americans

On Thursday morning Collegiate Baseball released their annual All-American teams which featured Louisiana Tech pitcher Nate Harris and the Bulldogs starting catcher Brent Diaz.

This marks the first time in the history of Louisiana Tech Baseball, that the Bulldogs have garnered multiple All-America selections in the same season. The Bulldogs last all-American was Devon Dageford in 2009.

Prior to this season, only three Bulldogs had been selected as all-Americans, including Dageford. Charlie Montoyo was named all-American in 1987 and Brian Rike was named all-American in 2007.

Harris and Diaz were both named first-team all-Conference USA and Harris was tabbed the 2017 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/060117aaa.html