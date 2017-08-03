HBC headed to Shreveport

Legendary Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier will be the featured speaker of the eighth-annual Independence Bowl Foundation Kickoff Luncheon.
The Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Shreveport Rubber and Gasket Co. Inc., Morehead Pools, and Heard, McElroy & Vestal, is set for Wednesday, August 9, at 11:45 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Spurrier is no stranger to Shreveport, as he brought South Carolina to the Independence Bowl twice. The Gamecocks fell to Missouri, 38-31, in Spurrier’s first year with the program in 2005, but knocked off Miami, 24-21, in 2014, his final full season in Columbia.
Individual tickets are $50, and tables of eight are $400. Tickets to the event can be purchased by calling the Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712 or toll-free at (888) 414-BOWL. Tickets may also be purchased online by clicking the button below