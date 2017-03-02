Louisiana Tech fell for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as No. 20 Arkansas came from behind to defeat the Bulldogs 13-10 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

After two innings, Louisiana Tech held a 10-1 lead. Arkansas would chip away inning-by-inning to come all the way back and more. The Hogs scored 12 unanswered runs to complete the comeback.

The crowd of 2,901 was the sixth highest attendance for a game in program history.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/030117aab.html