Home » Sports » Hold that tiger

Hold that tiger

Posted on

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School)
Myles Brennan QB 6-4 177 Fr.-HS Long Beach, Miss. (St. Stanislaus HS)
Tory Carter FB 6-1 265 Fr.-HS Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County HS)
K’Lavon Chaisson LB 6-4 227 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)
Saahdiq Charles OL 6-5 317 Fr.-HS Jackson, Miss. (Madison-Ridgeland Academy)
Austin Deculus OL 6-6 345 Fr.-HS Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair HS)
Grant Delpit S 6-3 191 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (IMG Academy)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 5-7 209 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)
Neil Farrell Jr. DE 6-4 285 Fr.-HS Mobile, Ala. (Murphy HS)
Todd Harris Jr. S 5-11 180 Fr.-HS Plaquemine, La. (Plaquemine HS)
Edward Ingram OL 6-3 354 Fr.-HS Desoto, Texas (Desoto HS)
Jontre Kirklin CB 6-0 180 Fr.-HS Lutcher, La. (Lutcher HS)
Racey McMath WR 6-3 213 Fr.-HS New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS)
Aaron Moffitt DE 6-2 253 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)
Lowell Narcisse QB 6-2 237 Fr.-HS St. James, La. (St. James HS)
Jacob Phillips LB 6-3 226 Fr.-HS Nashville, Tenn. (East Nashville Magnet)
Mannie Netherly WR 6-3 185 Fr.-HS Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)
Patrick Queen LB 6-1 218 Fr.-HS Livonia, La. (Livonia HS)
Tyler Shelvin NT 6-2 380 Fr.-HS Lafayette, La. (Notre Dame HS)
JaCoby Stevens S 6-2 214 Fr.-HS Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)
Seth Stewart OL 6-6 320 Fr.-HS Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Point Pleasant HS)
Tyler Taylor LB 6-1 235 Fr.-HS Buford, Ga. (Lanier HS)
Justin Thomas DE 6-5 264 Fr.-HS Spanish Fort, Ala. (Spanish Fort HS)
Kary Vincent Jr. CB 5-10 178 Fr.-HS Port Arthur, Texas (Port Arthur Memorial HS)

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211449289

 

You might also like...

LSU and Florida back on
Adams takes his talents to the NFL
LA players invade Mobile for Senior Bowl
Long week for Les continues
LSU hoops picked at bottom of preseason poll
The Tigers are headed to Disney World