Hold that tiger

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School)
Myles Brennan QB 6-4 177 Fr.-HS Long Beach, Miss. (St. Stanislaus HS)
Tory Carter FB 6-1 265 Fr.-HS Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County HS)
K’Lavon Chaisson LB 6-4 227 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)
Saahdiq Charles OL 6-5 317 Fr.-HS Jackson, Miss. (Madison-Ridgeland Academy)
Austin Deculus OL 6-6 345 Fr.-HS Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair HS)
Grant Delpit S 6-3 191 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (IMG Academy)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 5-7 209 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)
Neil Farrell Jr. DE 6-4 285 Fr.-HS Mobile, Ala. (Murphy HS)
Todd Harris Jr. S 5-11 180 Fr.-HS Plaquemine, La. (Plaquemine HS)
Edward Ingram OL 6-3 354 Fr.-HS Desoto, Texas (Desoto HS)
Jontre Kirklin CB 6-0 180 Fr.-HS Lutcher, La. (Lutcher HS)
Racey McMath WR 6-3 213 Fr.-HS New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS)
Aaron Moffitt DE 6-2 253 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)
Lowell Narcisse QB 6-2 237 Fr.-HS St. James, La. (St. James HS)
Jacob Phillips LB 6-3 226 Fr.-HS Nashville, Tenn. (East Nashville Magnet)
Mannie Netherly WR 6-3 185 Fr.-HS Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)
Patrick Queen LB 6-1 218 Fr.-HS Livonia, La. (Livonia HS)
Tyler Shelvin NT 6-2 380 Fr.-HS Lafayette, La. (Notre Dame HS)
JaCoby Stevens S 6-2 214 Fr.-HS Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)
Seth Stewart OL 6-6 320 Fr.-HS Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Point Pleasant HS)
Tyler Taylor LB 6-1 235 Fr.-HS Buford, Ga. (Lanier HS)
Justin Thomas DE 6-5 264 Fr.-HS Spanish Fort, Ala. (Spanish Fort HS)
Kary Vincent Jr. CB 5-10 178 Fr.-HS Port Arthur, Texas (Port Arthur Memorial HS)
