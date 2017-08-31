Hutchison cleared to play

Defensive tackle Dalvin Hutchinson has been cleared to play at West Monroe by the LHSAA.

Hutchinson, a junior, transferred from Wossman.

Wossman challenged Hutchinson’s eligibility on the principal concurrence form the LHSAA requires both schools to complete in all transfer cases.

The LHSAA conducted interviews with school officials last week.

West Monroe could have faced a postseason ban if it was found to have broken LHSAA rules in the Hutchinson case. Per the LHSAA handbook, a school may be ruled ineligible for the playoffs if it is found to have committed rules violations while on administrative probation.

