Improvements coming to Robinson stadium

The long-awaited upgrades to Eddie Robinson Stadium are coming to Grambling’s campus.

Grambling is moving forward with plans for $1.5 to $2 million upgrades that includes new field turf, a new scoreboard and new signage for sponsorship opportunities. Grambling also plans to add additional parking and tailgating areas for fans.

“It’s a huge brand, and if you’re a huge brand and a successful brand, your field and facilities should mirror image that,” Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs told The New-Star. “Having a video board and having field turf facility here for us, basically is a perfect marriage met in heaven.”

The face lift is needed for Robinson Stadium, which opened in 1983. The 19,600-seat stadium served Grambling well for the better part of the last four decades, but the scoreboard is outdated and the field is plagued with drainage issues.

