Ito Smith to much for ULM

“Ito had an Ito day,” Coach Jay Hopson said after the Golden Eagles collected their first road win of the 2017 football season with a 28-17 victory over ULM before 11,061.

Smith ran for 219 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, logging the first 200-yard rushing game of his career as he became the first Golden Eagle runner to break the 200-yard rushing mark in almost two seasons.

Smith broke off a 44-yard run in the game’s waning minutes to become the first USM rusher over 200 yards since Jalen Richard went for 230 yards against Texas State University on Sept. 19, 2015.

