Johnny who dat?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the wayward quarterback and former Browns first-round pick was spotted with Saints head coach Sean Payton at breakfast during last month’s Super Bowl, per sources informed of the meeting. The two discussed a return to the NFL.

Rapoport added that Payton is interested in Manziel possibly joining the Saints sometime in the future. This was not simply the Saints head coach taking an interest in Manziel as he tries to climb back into the league after washing out amid substance abuse and legal issues.

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000794771/article/sean-payton-saints-have-interest-in-johnny-manziel