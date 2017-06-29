Jrue Holiday to visit with Pels at start of free agency

New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday will meet with Pelicans officials at the 12:01 a.m. ET start of free agency on Saturday, league sources told The Vertical.

If Holiday, one of the market’s top unrestricted guards and the Pelicans’ primary summer priority, is unable to reach an agreement on a deal to remain with New Orleans, he intends to take meetings elsewhere in the first 48 hours of free agency, league sources said.

https://www.yahoo.com/sports/sources-jrue-holiday-meet-pelicans-start-free-agency-170131537.html