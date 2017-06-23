Justin Ellis Football Camp

The Justin”JellyBean Ellis”

Skill and Drills camp 2017 at the Neville high school football field Saturday July8th

Registration is currently underway at Pro Source speed and agility 1410 Natchitoches street in West Monroe. Cost of registration fee is $25 dollars and camp is limited to the first 150 per age group:

9a-10:30a is 7-11years old

11:30-1 is 12-17 years old

Counselors include:Khalil Mack, Vernon Butler, Kenneth Dixon, Carlos Henderson, , Kiki Mingo, Cam Robinson,Ik Enkempali,Adarius Barnes, Bruce Irvin, Jalen Ricjard, Dillon Day, Gabe Jackson and Dak Prescott.